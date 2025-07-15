Ready to Contest from Goshamahal or Jubilee Hills: Madhavi Latha’s Sensational Statement

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events within the Telangana BJP, senior party leader and Hyderabad Parliament in-charge Madhavi Latha made sharp remarks against Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, accusing him of undermining the party and disrespecting fellow leaders.

“Did Raja Singh Win Without BJP Support?” Asks Madhavi Latha

Speaking to the media, Madhavi Latha questioned Raja Singh’s repeated claims of winning MLA elections without BJP’s support, stating,

Also Read: Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as Low-Pressure Forms in Bay of Bengal

“He was made MLA while serving as a corporator. Now he acts as if the party owes him everything. Is this acceptable?”

She strongly criticized his behavior, asserting that just because he’s an elected MLA doesn’t give him the right to “speak whatever he wants.”

“Is Abusing Women and Other Religions Part of Hindutva?”

In a strongly worded statement, Madhavi Latha lashed out at Raja Singh’s past controversial statements, saying:

“Is Hindutva all about abusing women and other religious communities?”

Her remarks appear to be a direct response to Raja Singh’s history of making communal statements that have drawn public and legal scrutiny.

“Raja Singh Didn’t Support Me During MP Elections”

Expressing her disappointment, Madhavi Latha claimed that Raja Singh did not support her during the Hyderabad MP elections, despite both being members of the same party. She added,

“In fact, he questioned why a woman was fielded and mocked me, asking if there were no men left for the MP ticket.”

“I Got More Votes Than Raja Singh in Goshamahal”

Madhavi Latha further stated that during the elections in Goshamahal, she received more votes than Raja Singh, emphasizing her growing popularity and dismissing the notion that she is a weak leader.

“I am not weak. The BJP is strong in Telangana, and I am very much a part of that strength,” she affirmed.

Ready to Contest from Any Seat, Says Madhavi Latha

She also expressed her willingness to contest from any constituency the party assigns her to, whether it’s Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills, or elsewhere.

“If the party leadership decides to replace Raja Singh with me in Goshamahal, I will take it as a blessing and contest with full strength,” she declared.

Internal Rift in BJP Telangana?

Madhavi Latha’s comments come amid growing speculation about internal factionalism within the BJP’s Telangana unit. Her statements may signal deeper dissatisfaction within the party ranks as it gears up for future elections.