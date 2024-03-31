Record-Breaking Moments in IPL: Most Runs Hit in an Over

In a testament to the explosive nature of T20 cricket, several players have etched their names in the annals of IPL history by amassing remarkable run tallies in a single over. Here are some noteworthy instances of batsmen wreaking havoc and rewriting the record books.

Rahul Tewatia: On September 27, 2020, Tewatia unleashed a barrage of boundaries, smashing 30 runs off Sheldon Cottrell’s over for KXIP against RR at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli: The charismatic Former RCB captain showcased his batting prowess on May 14, 2016, by hammering 30 runs off Shivil Kaushik’s bowling for RCB against GL at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shaun Marsh: Marsh’s explosive batting display on May 17, 2011, saw him plunder 30 runs off Johan van der Wath’s over for KXIP against RCB at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.

Virender Sehwag: In a scintillating innings on April 22, 2008, Sehwag decimated the bowling attack, scoring 30 runs off Andrew Symonds’ over for DC against DD at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Saurabh Tiwary and Chris Gayle: Tiwary and Gayle combined forces on April 17, 2012, to accumulate 31 runs off Rahul Sharma’s over for RCB against PWI at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chris Gayle and Manoj Tiwary: Gayle and Tiwary’s onslaught on April 4, 2010, yielded 33 runs off Ravi Bopara’s over for KKR against KXIP at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Suresh Raina: On May 30, 2014, Raina unleashed his batting prowess, thrashing 33 runs off Parvinder Awana’s over for CSK against KXIP at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pat Cummins: Cummins showcased his batting prowess on April 6, 2022, by hammering 35 runs off Daniel Sams’ over for KKR against MI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja’s blistering innings on April 25, 2021, saw him blast 37 runs off Harshal Patel’s over for CSK against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chris Gayle: In another memorable performance, Gayle smashed 37 runs off Prasanth Parameswaran’s over on May 8, 2011, for RCB against KTK at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

These extraordinary feats serve as a testament to the electrifying and unpredictable nature of the IPL, captivating audiences worldwide with thrilling displays of batting prowess.