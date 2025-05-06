Revanth Reddy’s Bold Stand: “We Are Public Servants, Not Rulers”

Hyderabad: In a strongly worded address at the Telangana Police Real Heroes Zee Awards, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made a passionate appeal to government employees and criticized union leaders for inciting unrest. Urging unity and responsibility, he warned against becoming pawns in political conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the state.

“We Are Not Rulers, We Are Public Servants”

Addressing recent protests and demands from union leaders, Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of cooperation in times of financial difficulty. “The government is not made up of just me. It is made up of people’s representatives and employees,” he said, appealing for unity. He cautioned employees against aligning with political forces that aim to “destroy the government.”

CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Telangana’s Dire Financial Situation

Revanth Reddy laid out a stark picture of Telangana’s fiscal health, stating that the government earns only ₹18,500 crore a month, while ₹22,500 crore is required just to meet salaries, pensions, and welfare commitments. He revealed that ₹10,000 crore is being borrowed monthly to cover essential expenses.

“Even if I am cut into pieces, I won’t gain a rupee,” he said, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the government’s limited fiscal flexibility.

Massive Debt Burden and Unfulfilled Legacy Dues

The CM said that ₹1.58 lakh crore was borrowed in the last 16 months, of which ₹1.52 lakh crore was used to clear the debts left behind by the previous administration. He criticized the earlier government for increasing the retirement age to defer payment of benefits, pointing out that ₹8,500 crore is now due for retirement payouts.

Revanth Criticizes KCR: “Sleeps in a Farmhouse While Telangana Suffers”

Without naming him directly, CM Revanth took a jab at former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), accusing him of pushing the state into a debt crisis and enjoying luxury while criticizing the current administration. “He comes out once in three months and mocks schemes like Rythu Bandhu with a glowing face. What is this demonic joy?” Revanth asked.

“If You Want More, Tell the Public Which Schemes to Cut”

Challenging union leaders and employees demanding higher salaries and bonuses, Revanth said, “Tell the people which scheme to stop. Should we cut welfare and increase salaries? Should we double petrol and food prices?” He offered to organize a public meeting with 10 lakh people to openly discuss these trade-offs.

CM Reaffirms Support for Police and Law Enforcement

Revanth Reddy praised the police for maintaining law and order, enabling the state to attract ₹2.28 lakh crore in foreign investment over the last 16 months. He warned, however, that even a minute’s negligence could damage the department’s reputation and urged stronger action against drugs and cybercrime.

Revanth Chooses Economy Class to Save Costs

As part of cost-cutting measures, the CM revealed that he avoids chartered flights and instead travels economy class with regular passengers. “I’m trying to reduce the burden on the state at every level,” he added.

Key Officials Present at the Awards Ceremony

The event was attended by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Jitender, Hyderabad CP CV Anand, and other senior officials. 22 police personnel were honored for their exemplary service.