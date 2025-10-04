Child Safety Alert: Government Urges States to Avoid Cough Syrups for Children Under 2 Years

New Delhi: In a precautionary move, the central government has advised all states and union territories to avoid giving cough and cold medicines to children under the age of two. The directive follows reports of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh linked to allegedly contaminated cough syrups.

The advisory, released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), emphasizes that cough syrups are generally not recommended for children under five. For older children and adults, such medications should be used only after careful medical assessment, strict adherence to dosage, close monitoring, and for the minimum necessary duration.

Dr. Sunita Sharma of DGHS highlighted that most acute coughs in children resolve on their own and often do not require pharmacological intervention. She stressed that non-drug measures—such as maintaining hydration, providing adequate rest, and supportive care—should be the first line of treatment.

Healthcare facilities and medical institutions have also been urged to procure and distribute only products manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) using pharmaceutical-grade ingredients. The advisory further calls on prescribers and dispensers in both public and private sectors to exercise caution and responsibility.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a joint team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), and Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) conducted extensive testing of cough syrup samples in Madhya Pradesh. The results found no traces of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), substances known to cause severe kidney damage.

Additionally, testing of blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples identified leptospirosis in one case. Investigations into water sources, respiratory samples, and potential vectors are ongoing to determine other possible causes.

In response to reports of child fatalities linked to contaminated cough syrup in Rajasthan, the ministry clarified that the products involved did not contain propylene glycol and were based on dextromethorphan, which is not recommended for pediatric use.

The Union Health Ministry has instructed all state and UT health departments, district health authorities, and medical institutions to circulate the advisory promptly to all clinical establishments, primary health centers, and government hospitals. Parents are also being urged to exercise caution and seek medical guidance before administering cough medicines to young children.