Shameful Video Shows Woman Taking Back Biscuit from Cancer Patient After Clicking Photo

A disturbing video circulating on social media has left many viewers shocked and angry. In the footage, a woman is seen offering a packet of biscuits to a cancer patient, posing for a photograph with the patient, and then taking the biscuits back immediately after the photo is taken.

The clip has triggered widespread criticism, with many questioning the ethics and intentions behind such actions. Observers have described the incident as a blatant display of insensitivity and opportunism, highlighting how some individuals use vulnerable moments purely for publicity rather than genuine compassion.

“This is beyond shameful. Such behavior reflects a mindset where empathy is only performative,” one social media user commented. Others expressed concern about the growing trend of staging acts of kindness solely for cameras, rather than offering real help.

The incident has reignited conversations about authenticity and morality, particularly in the context of political and social visibility, where public gestures are often calculated for attention rather than humanity.

This video serves as a stark reminder that true compassion cannot be measured by photographs or social media applause; it must be rooted in sincerity and care for others, especially those facing serious illnesses.