Saim Ayub’s Availability for NZ Tour Subject to Clearing Fitness Tests and Medical Requirements

New Delhi: Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Saim Ayub, will only be available for the upcoming tour of New Zealand if he successfully clears all fitness tests and medical requirements, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

Ayub was recently ruled out of Pakistan’s tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa at home, as well as the upcoming Champions Trophy, due to an ankle injury sustained during the first day of Pakistan’s New Year’s Test in Cape Town.

The PCB released a statement confirming that Ayub is making good progress in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England. “Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (January 3). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements,” the statement read.

Ayub’s Career and Injury Incident

Ayub had been named in the ICC’s Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024 and had scored two centuries in South Africa before his unfortunate injury. The injury occurred while attempting to chase a delivery from Ryan Rickelton, when Ayub lost his balance and twisted his ankle.

Following the injury, Ayub was immediately sent to London for treatment under orthopedic specialists and was seen on crutches with his injured ankle in a moon boot.

Fakhar Zaman to Step In

In Ayub’s absence, Fakhar Zaman is expected to open the batting alongside Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel during Pakistan’s tri-series matches before the Champions Trophy, which runs from February 19 to March 9. After the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs, scheduled from March 16 to April 5. This will be followed by the Pakistan Super League starting on April 8.