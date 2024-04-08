Saudi Arabia Set to Celebrate Eid ul Fitr on April 10th as Shawwal Moon Remains Unseen

Saudi Arabia has officially declared Wednesday, April 10th, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, following the non-sighting of the crescent Moon on Monday evening. With this announcement, the Kingdom confirms that the holy month of Ramadan will span 30 days this year.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia urged faithful individuals across the nation to search for the crescent moon on the 29th of Ramadan, corresponding to Monday, April 8th, 2024, on the Gregorian calendar.

BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon was NOT sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024.



May Allāh ﷻ allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām,… pic.twitter.com/GQlizcEnDi — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) April 8, 2024

Holiday Schedule in Saudi Arabia:

Public and private sector employees in Saudi Arabia are slated to enjoy a four-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr, beginning from Monday, April 8th (Ramadan 29, 1445), as proclaimed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. With Friday and Saturday constituting the official weekend days in the Kingdom, residents will relish a generous six-day break, returning to work on April 14th (Sunday).

UAE’s Holiday Arrangements:

In the UAE, federal employees are in for a nine-day break, taking advantage of Saturday and Sunday as the official weekends. The official holiday will commence on Monday, April 8th, with government employees reveling in festivities until Sunday, April 14th. Normal working hours are set to resume on Monday, April 15th.

For private sector employees in the UAE, the Eid holiday will kick off on Monday, April 8th, extending until the 3rd day of Shawwal (or its Gregorian equivalent). Should Eid be declared on April 9th, this translates into a six-day break for most employees who typically observe weekends on Saturday and Sunday.

However, if Eid is announced on April 10th, the majority of private sector workers will relish a luxurious nine-day break, inclusive of the regular weekends.