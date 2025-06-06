SBI Issues Cyber Alert: Beware of Fraud Calls, Here’s the List of Genuine Numbers You Can Trust

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of cyber frauds across India, the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, has issued an important alert to safeguard its customers from scam calls and online fraud. The bank took to social media platform X to share a list of verified calling numbers that customers should trust.

SBI’s Official Alert to Customers

SBI emphasized that fraudsters are increasingly targeting customers by posing as bank representatives. To counter this threat, the bank has released a list of legitimate phone numbers used for contacting customers regarding transactions and services.

According to the alert, any call received from numbers beginning with +91 1600 is safe and official. Customers are advised to trust only these numbers and ignore or report any suspicious calls from other series.

RBI’s New Guidelines to Combat Scam Calls

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently mandated that all regulated banks and service entities use only +91 1600-series numbers for customer service calls related to transactions and banking services. This new rule is aimed at reducing fraudulent calls and improving customer trust in official communication.

SBI’s Verified Calling Numbers

Customers should note that only the following numbers are officially used by SBI:

1600-01-8000

1600-01-8003

1600-01-8006

1600-11-7012

1600-11-7015

1600-01-8001

1600-01-8004

1600-01-8007

1600-11-7013

1600-00-1351

1600-01-8002

1600-01-8005

1600-11-7011

1600-01-7014

1600-10-0021

Customers receiving calls from any number outside of this list are advised to not share any personal or financial information and report such attempts immediately to the bank.

Key Safety Tips for SBI Customers

Verify Caller’s Number: Only trust calls from the +91 1600 series.

Only trust calls from the +91 1600 series. Do Not Share OTPs or PINs: SBI never asks for these details over phone calls.

SBI never asks for these details over phone calls. Stay Alert on Suspicious Links or SMS: Ignore and delete such messages.

Ignore and delete such messages. Report Fraud Immediately: Use official SBI customer service channels to report.

A Call for Caution

With cybercriminals finding new ways to scam users, awareness and caution are the best defenses. SBI’s latest move empowers customers to stay informed and safe from digital threats. The bank urges all users to share this information with friends and family to help prevent financial fraud.