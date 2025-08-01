SC issues notice to RBI, ED, TRAI, states on plea to ban all betting apps

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and all state governments on a plea seeking a complete ban on “illegal” betting apps across the country.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking strict regulations on online gaming and fantasy sports, and the enactment of a comprehensive law.

Apart from the government entities, the Justice Kant-led Bench also sought responses from Google India, Apple India, Dream 11, MPL (Mobile Premier League), and A23 Games in the matter.

Also Read: SC declines plea to bring political parties under anti-sexual harassment law

“It is desirable to issue notice to all the states. Consequently, let notice be issued to all the states through their respective Chief Secretaries,” the apex court ordered.

The Justice Surya Kant-led Bench hinted that it may consider issuing interim directions on the next date of listing.

As per the computerised case status reflected on the website of the apex court, the matter is tentatively listed for hearing on August 18.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Union government and ordered the apex court registry to supply a copy of the paperbook to the offices of the Attorney General and the Solicitor General.

The petitioner, Dr K.A. Paul, claiming himself to be “a prominent social activist, humanitarian, and President of Global Peace Initiative, which is dedicated to promoting peace and justice globally”, said the plea was filed in the interest of millions of people and to protect the sanity and democracy in India by banning “illegal” betting apps.

The petition referred to an FIR registered in March 2025 in Telangana against 25 Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and influencers for misleading the public by promoting betting apps.

Further, it referred to a news article regarding the suicide of 24 people from Telangana after they were unable to pay debts incurred due to online betting.

It said that the petition was filed directly before the Supreme Court to safeguard Indian youth and vulnerable citizens from the perils of unregulated online betting and gambling, often disguised as fantasy sports and skill-based gaming.

The petitioner said the plea was filed in “the larger public interest to safeguard the youth of India from the unregulated, exploitative, and dangerous online betting industry operating under the garb of fantasy sports and skill-based gaming”.

“That betting, both online and offline, is inherently a game of chance, not a game of skill, and hence falls within the ambit of gambling, which is prohibited in many states under the Public Gambling Act, 1867,” said the petition, adding that there is no uniform central legislation to regulate online betting.