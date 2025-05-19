‘Crocodile Tears’: SC Tears into MP Minister Vijay Shah, Orders SIT Over ‘Sister of Terrorists’ Remark

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday delivered a scathing response to Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah’s apology, calling it insincere and insufficient after his controversial remarks allegedly linking Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to terrorists. The Court made it clear that Shah must face the consequences of his words.

“What Kind of Apology Is This?”: SC Tears Into Shah

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant rejected Shah’s apology video, describing it as a tactic to escape legal repercussions. “Sometimes people shed crocodile tears to wriggle out of proceedings,” said Justice Kant. “Your apology lacks meaning. You’re a public figure and should weigh your words.”

The court also questioned whether Shah had even watched the video of his own remarks and criticized his language as nearly abusive and thoughtless.

SIT Ordered to Probe Remarks, FIR Stands

The Supreme Court upheld the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order directing registration of an FIR against Shah. It further directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The SIT will be headed by an Inspector General-rank officer, include at least one woman officer, and be supported by two other officers of Superintendent of Police rank or higher. Shah has been directed to fully cooperate with the SIT. The court has stayed his arrest for now, pending investigation.

“Nation Is Ashamed of You”: SC to Minister

In a scathing remark, the court told Shah’s counsel,

“The entire nation is ashamed of you. It is up to you how you redeem yourself.”

The Controversial Remark

The controversy erupted after Shah made remarks at a public event in Indore district, indirectly targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who was the face of India’s media briefings during Operation Sindoor, a military operation targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan.

A viral video captured Shah saying:

“Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi.”

(“Those who wiped the vermilion off our daughters’ foreheads… we sent their sister to teach them a lesson.”)

Although he did not name Colonel Qureshi directly, the implication was widely criticized.

Widespread Condemnation

The Congress party demanded that the BJP take action against Shah. The National Commission for Women also condemned the derogatory remarks, emphasizing the need to respect women in uniform.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi remains a highly respected officer and was among the most visible figures representing India’s armed forces during the recent cross-border operations.

The case will be taken up again in the first week of the Supreme Court vacation bench, with a progress report from the SIT expected.