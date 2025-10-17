Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed Tomorrow as Telangana BC JAC Calls Statewide Bandh

Hyderabad: Following the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) call for a statewide bandh on October 18 over the High Court’s stay on the 42% BC reservation in local body elections, several schools in the state have reportedly announced holidays.

The Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association (TRSMA) has announced Saturday, October 18, as a holiday for all schools, following requests from BC associations and political parties calling for a bandh demanding the implementation of 42% reservation for BCs in the state. The TRSMA has urged private schools to fully cooperate to ensure the success of this collective initiative.

The bandh has received support from multiple political parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana Jagruthi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the state Congress government, reflecting the widespread backing for the demand for enhanced BC reservations.

Some schools may choose to remain closed in observance of the bandh; it is not a formal holiday. Parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective schools and colleges whether classes will be held on October 18 to avoid inconvenience.

The bandh was called after the Telangana High Court issued an interim stay on the government order that sought to provide 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body polls. BC JAC leaders have stressed that the protest aims to press for social justice and ensure the reservation benefits reach the intended communities.