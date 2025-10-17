Telangana Govt Backs BC JAC Bandh, Calls for Peaceful Protest on October 18

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress government on Friday declared its support for the BC JAC’s statewide bandh scheduled for October 18, which is being held to protest the Telangana High Court’s stay on a government order granting 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the government’s backing, calling on people across the state to participate in the bandh peacefully. “I appeal to everyone — the general public and all communities — to take part in the BC bandh on October 18, which is being organised across Telangana against the BJP’s obstruction of social justice,” Vikramarka said in a statement.

He urged Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with State BJP President R. Ramachander Rao, to take responsibility and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President to ensure that the pending BC Reservation Bill is approved.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also extended their support to the bandh, reflecting rare political consensus on the issue of BC representation.

BC JAC Chairman and BJP MP R. Krishnaiah, who initially called for the bandh, has appealed to all political parties, community organisations, and civil groups to join the movement, describing it as a fight for equality and justice for Backward Classes.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy urged all participating groups to ensure the bandh remains peaceful, stressing that the public should not face inconvenience. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to create disturbances or engage in unlawful activities during the protest.

The call for the bandh follows the High Court’s interim stay issued on October 9, which temporarily halted the state government’s move to implement 42% reservations for BCs in local bodies. The ruling has triggered widespread discontent among BC communities and political leaders, who argue that the decision undermines social justice in Telangana.