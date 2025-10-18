Minister Seethakka Urges Centre to Pass Telangana BC Bill, Demands 42% Reservation

Hyderabad: The BC bandh going on across Telangana was monitored by Panchayat Raj & Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Seethakka at Praja Bhavan.

Along with her, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and SATS Chairman Shivsena Reddy also participated.

Later, Ministers Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Nellikanti Satyam, SATS chairman Shivsena Reddy, and other leaders reached the Tankbund Ambedkar statue and participated in the demonstration organized for the increase in BC reservations.

Also Read: Telangana BC Bandh Paralyzes Several Districts, Roads and Public Transport Shut

The leaders who garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and paid homage raised slogans like “Jai BC”, “May the unity of BCs flourish”, and “Let’s achieve 42 per cent reservation for BCs”.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Seethakka said that the BC bandh is being held today to put pressure on the Center to provide 42 per cent reservation for BCs. She thanked everyone for voluntarily participating in the bandh and making it a success.

Minister Seethakka said, “Our people’s government is working sincerely for BC reservations. That is why we have formed a special commission and completed the caste census process without any flaws. We have passed a bill in the Assembly seeking an increase in BC reservations, but that bill has been pending at the Center for six months,” she said.

She criticized the BJP government at the Center for stalling the bill without doing justice to BCs. “The BJP is acting with a double-tongued attitude. BJP leaders in Telangana say they support BC reservations, but their elders in Delhi say ‘no’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claims to be a BC, should immediately approve the Telangana BC Bill,” demanded Seethakka.

“BJP and BRS leaders have no moral right to speak on the issue of increasing BC reservations. It is ridiculous for those who did not participate in the caste census to talk about the rights of BCs. The people will answer them,” Minister Seethakka clarified.

Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, who participated in the BC dharna held at Rathifile bus stand in the Cantonment Assembly constituency, expressed her grievance that BCs have been treated unfairly in the implementation of reservations.

She questioned whether the BCs are seen as human beings by the BJP, which is playing a double game. She cursed that the sins of BCs will be borne by the BJP.