Telangana BC Bandh Paralyzes Several Districts, Roads and Public Transport Shut

Normal life in Telangana was severely disrupted on Saturday as the BC Bandh, called by the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BCJAC), saw widespread participation across several districts demanding 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs). Commercial establishments remained shut, public transport ground to a halt, and major roads were largely deserted in the erstwhile Khammam and Warangal regions.

Most TGSRTC buses were restricted to depots, while both government and private schools declared holidays in response to the bandh. Shops selling food and other essentials voluntarily closed, reflecting the widespread support for the protest.

In Khammam Left parties staged demonstrations at the Kothagudem bus stand. In Bhadrachalam, BC associations, along with CPM, CPI, BRS, CPI (ML) New Democracy, and other political parties, held sit-ins demanding urgent approval and implementation of the BC Bill by the central government.

The bandh in Warangal continued peacefully, with shop owners voluntarily lowering shutters and public transport services coming to a complete stop. The strike also impacted ongoing exams at Kakatiya University, with LLB, B.Tech, M.Sc, M.Tech, and CLIS examinations postponed. According to Professor Rajendra, the university’s controller of examinations, new dates will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, in Tandoor, Vikramabad district, the bandh witnessed overwhelming participation. Traders, educational institutions, unions, and market associations voluntarily closed their businesses from early morning. A BC Bike Rally started from Ambedkar Chowk, traversing the city’s main highways and creating awareness about the community’s demands. Protesters raised slogans such as “BC reservation is our right – we will not back down” and “Unity is necessary for social justice.”

The rally saw the participation of Tandoor MLA B. Manohar Palsi, BC state leader Kandakuri Rajkumar, along with representatives of BC organizations, women and student leaders, and numerous youth, demonstrating remarkable unity and solidarity.

The BC Bandh has emerged as a significant demonstration of the community’s ongoing struggle for its constitutional rights, signaling the determination and cohesion of BC groups across Telangana in their push for 42% reservation.