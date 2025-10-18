Telangana BC Bandh Brings State to a Standstill, Public Transport Disrupted

Normal life in Telangana came to a near halt on Saturday as the BC Bandh, organised by the BC Akya Vedika demanding fair representation for backward classes, brought the state to a standstill. Public transport services were severely disrupted, and commercial and educational activities were heavily affected.

In Hyderabad, the majority of TGSRTC buses remained confined to depots as protesters staged sit-ins outside the Apple and Chingicherla bus depots, preventing buses from operating. Similar scenes were reported from Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, and Vikarabad, where members of BC associations and their supporters’ held demonstrations outside RTC depots, halting bus movements.

Also Read: BC Bandh Turns Violent in Hyderabad: Protesters Vandalize Shops, Attack Petrol Pump and Showroom

Authorities indicated that bus services are expected to resume partially by the afternoon, but commuters faced significant inconvenience during the morning hours due to the widespread disruption.

The bandh garnered broad support from several political parties and social organisations, including Congress, BJP, BRS, CPI, CPM, TJS, and CPI (ML) New Democracy. Community and student groups such as MRPS, Mala Mahanadu, Adivasi, Girijana, and Minority organizations also actively participated in the protests.

Telangana DGP Shivdhar Reddy appealed to all protesters to maintain peace during the bandh and avoid causing inconvenience to the general public.

The impact of the bandh was felt across the state, with most markets, educational institutions, and offices remaining closed. Traffic on major roads was sparse, underscoring the effectiveness of the strike and the widespread support it received.