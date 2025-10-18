BC Bandh Turns Violent in Hyderabad: Protesters Vandalize Shops, Attack Petrol Pump and Showroom

Hyderabad: Tensions flared in several parts of Hyderabad on Friday as the statewide BC Bandh, called by the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), turned volatile. The bandh, led by BC JAC Chairman R. Krishnaiah, was organized to protest the Telangana High Court’s stay on 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections.

In areas such as Abids and Begum Bazaar, several gold and Marwadi-owned shops that had remained open for Dhanteras business were forcibly closed by protesting BC activists. According to reports, a few shop windows were vandalized as demonstrators insisted that all commercial establishments observe the bandh.

Also Read: Political Debut: Kavitha’s Son Aditya Takes Part in Statewide BC Protest Across Telangana

Meanwhile, in Nallakunta, protesters allegedly attacked a petrol pump and pelted stones at a nearby Bajaj showroom and Raghavendra Tiffin Center, compelling shop owners to down shutters. Police forces were quickly deployed to bring the situation under control.

In L.B. Nagar, members of the BC Reservation Sadhana Samithi and other organizations staged protests at major junctions, demanding that the government act swiftly to restore BC reservations. The agitators shouted slogans and blocked traffic, leading to temporary disruptions in movement.

While the BC JAC leadership appealed for a peaceful protest, isolated incidents of violence were reported in several parts of the city. Law enforcement officials have increased patrols and are closely monitoring sensitive zones to prevent further unrest.

The bandh, which saw wide participation across Telangana, reflects growing anger among BC communities over what they perceive as the denial of their rightful political representation.