Political Debut: Kavitha’s Son Aditya Takes Part in Statewide BC Protest Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The statewide bandh called by the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) gained strong momentum across Telangana on Friday, with several political parties and social organizations extending their support. The bandh was organized to protest against the Telangana High Court’s interim stay on providing 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

In a significant political development, Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha and her son Aditya actively participated in the protest held at Khairatabad in Hyderabad. This marks Aditya’s first major public appearance, hinting at his possible entry into state politics.

Standing alongside his mother, the 23-year-old joined demonstrators in raising slogans demanding justice for BCs and criticized major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and BRS, for what Kavitha described as their collective failure to safeguard the interests of backward communities.

Speaking during the protest, Kavitha said the High Court’s order has deeply affected thousands of BC representatives aspiring to contest in local body elections, calling it an issue that concerns social justice and representation. She urged the state government to take proactive measures to restore the quota and ensure the rights of backward classes are protected.

The bandh received support from multiple political and social groups across Telangana, with protests and rallies taking place in several districts. Security was stepped up in major cities, including Hyderabad, to prevent any untoward incidents.

With Aditya’s public participation drawing attention, observers believe this could mark the beginning of a new phase for the political family once led by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.