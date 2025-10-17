Telangana CM Reviews Education Plans, Directs Focus on Urban Schools and Student Welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has conducted a comprehensive review of the state’s Education Department, emphasizing the need to enhance educational facilities, particularly for underprivileged students.

Addressing officials, the CM stressed that the initial focus should be on schools situated in the core urban areas within the Outer Ring Road, ensuring they receive upgraded infrastructure, adequate classrooms, well-maintained playgrounds, and a conducive learning environment. For schools constrained by space, he instructed authorities to identify nearby government lands for relocation to better accommodate students.

In a move aimed at expanding access to early education, Revanth Reddy has directed the establishment of new schools offering classes from nursery to 4th grade as a pilot initiative. The Chief Minister also called for detailed plans to provide students with nutritious meals, including milk, breakfast, and lunch, highlighting the government’s commitment to holistic development.

He further instructed that a structured action plan be prepared to ensure these newly planned schools are operational by the 2026 academic year, reflecting the state government’s push to strengthen foundational education and improve learning outcomes for all children.