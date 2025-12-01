Sengottaiyan intensifies push to bring unhappy AIADMK functionaries into Vijay’s TVK

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK heavyweight K.A. Sengottaiyan, who recently made a surprise political shift by joining actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), has accelerated efforts to attract disgruntled AIADMK functionaries into the rising party. According to TVK insiders, the veteran leader has begun reaching out to second- and third-rung AIADMK members who feel marginalised under the current leadership. His message to them, sources said, is clear: TVK offers a fresh political space at a time when many are questioning AIADMK’s internal direction.

Sengottaiyan’s entry into TVK stunned political observers, especially since many within the AIADMK believed he would eventually gravitate towards T.T.V. Dhinakaran or former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. His decision to stand with Vijay has now been reframed within TVK circles as part of a targeted mission — bringing in established AIADMK figures with strong regional and caste influence. Following his induction ceremony with Vijay, TVK appointed the veteran as chief coordinator of its high-level administrative committee and as organising secretary for the influential Kongu belt — covering Coimbatore, Erode, Nilgiris and Tiruppur.

The region is a traditional AIADMK stronghold, and Sengottaiyan’s deep connections there are seen as a strategic asset for TVK. Sources said that with the AIADMK general council meeting scheduled for December 10, Sengottaiyan is working swiftly to tap into existing discontent. TVK believes that onboarding familiar political faces with local clout could significantly boost its organisational spread ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The AIADMK, however, has attempted to dismiss the impact of the veteran’s outreach. Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said the cadre remains firmly committed. “AIADMK is built on loyalty and accountability,” he said. “Those who failed in their responsibilities were sidelined. Even if Sengottaiyan approaches AIADMK workers, those who may leave are mostly nearing retirement. No youngster who sees a future here will walk away.

Ours is not a dynastic party.” With the general council meeting approaching, political analysts say Sengottaiyan’s manoeuvres could test AIADMK’s internal unity. Whether these behind-the-scenes efforts translate into defections — or whether the AIADMK succeeds in containing the simmering dissatisfaction — remains a key point of interest in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.