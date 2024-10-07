Muslim World

Seven terrorists killed in police operation in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province

Mohammed Yousuf7 October 2024 - 14:39
Islamabad: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab on Monday claimed to have killed seven terrorists in the Mianwali district of the province.

A statement from the CTD said that an Intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Makerwal area of the district late on Sunday night, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and the CTD personnel.

During the fire exchange, seven terrorists were killed, whereas their eight accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, six hand grenades, seven Kalashnikovs, live bullets, and explosives were seized from the possession of the terrorists.

Bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy and identification, said the CTD, adding that a search operation was launched to arrest the fleeing militants.

