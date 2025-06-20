Shabbir Ali Reviews Minority Welfare Schemes, Calls for Full Fund Utilisation and Infrastructure Expansion

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to the Telangana Government for SC, ST, OBC, and Minorities, held a comprehensive review meeting on Thursday to assess the performance of minority welfare schemes across the State. The meeting took place at his chambers in the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Coordination Meeting with Principal Secretary B. Shafiullah and TMREIS Chief

The review session was attended by B. Shafiullah, the newly appointed Principal Secretary of the Minorities Welfare Department, and Faheem Qureshi, President of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS). The meeting focused on addressing financial constraints, inter-departmental coordination, and structural inefficiencies.

Emphasis on Timely Implementation and Beneficiary Outreach

Shabbir Ali directed officials to ensure effective, time-bound execution of welfare schemes targeted at the socio-economic development of minority communities. He stressed the need for better coordination to remove procedural delays and ensure that benefits reach the intended recipients without hindrance.

Push for Timely Fund Release and Central Support

Highlighting the importance of financial planning, Shabbir Ali asked officials to accelerate the release of State-allocated funds and actively seek matching grants from the Central Government under Centrally Sponsored Schemes. He urged the department to build a compelling case to secure additional financial assistance from the Centre.

TMREIS Schools: Focus on Enrolment and Infrastructure Development

The advisor laid particular emphasis on enhancing enrolment and infrastructure in TMREIS schools, which cater to minority students. He directed officials to launch awareness campaigns to ensure 100% seat occupancy in these institutions, which were established to provide quality education to economically disadvantaged students.

Currently, only 26% of TMREIS schools operate from government-owned buildings, with the rest in rented premises. Shabbir Ali called for a phased plan to construct dedicated school buildings over the next two to three years and assured full government support to expedite infrastructure development

Performance Report Demanded on Minority Institutions

During the meeting, Shabbir Ali also reviewed the performance of other minority-focused institutions and instructed Principal Secretary Shafiullah to prepare a comprehensive status report.

Record-High Budget Allocation for Minority Welfare

Highlighting the commitment of the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, Shabbir Ali noted that in the 2025–26 Telangana State Budget, an all-time high of Rs 3,591 crore was allocated for minority welfare, up from Rs 3,003 crore in the previous year. The enhanced allocation covers:

Educational scholarships

Subsidised loans under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

under the Skill development programs

Overseas education support

Other empowerment initiatives

Ensuring Full Utilisation of Budget for Real Impact

Shabbir Ali pointed out that underutilisation of funds has been a major concern in past years and emphasized that every rupee sanctioned must be used for community welfare. He concluded the meeting by urging all departments to translate budgetary allocations into real, measurable outcomes for minority communities in Telangana.