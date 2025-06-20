Two Trucks Gutted After Head-On Collision on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway

Alampur: A major accident occurred in the early hours of Friday on National Highway 44, when two trucks collided head-on near Narayanpuram village in Manavapadu mandal, resulting in a massive fire that completely gutted both vehicles.

Trucks Carrying Potatoes and Stone Slabs Collide

According to the police, one of the trucks was carrying potatoes and heading towards Bengaluru, while the other was loaded with stone slabs. The two vehicles collided directly, leading to a sudden fire outbreak at the crash site.

Fire Erupts Immediately After Collision

Following the impact, both trucks caught fire and were completely destroyed within minutes. Emergency response teams were alerted, and firefighters rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Driver and Cleaner Sustain Minor Injuries

The truck driver Rajasekhar and cleaner Ramakrishna sustained minor injuries in the incident. They were immediately transported to the Government Hospital in Kurnool for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Police Begin Investigation into Cause of Crash

Authorities from the Manavapadu police station have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest negligence or overspeeding may be factors, though the exact reason is yet to be confirmed.