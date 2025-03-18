Shocking: Cockroach Found in Biryani at Famous Hyderabad Hotel (Video Goes Viral)

Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred at the popular Rail Coach Restaurant located on Necklace Road, Hyderabad, when a man discovered a cockroach in his biryani while dining with his friends.

The incident, which occurred during the evening hours, has sparked outrage among customers and raised serious concerns about food safety standards at the renowned restaurant.

Unsettling Discovery: Cockroach in Biryani

Vijay, a customer at Rail Coach Restaurant, was enjoying a serving of biryani when he noticed something unexpected halfway through his meal. After taking several bites, he was appalled to find a cockroach in his food. Disturbed by the discovery, Vijay and his friends immediately alerted the restaurant staff, demanding an explanation.

Customer Complaints and Food Safety Concerns

Upon the discovery, several customers at the restaurant became concerned about the hygiene standards at the establishment. Vijay and his friends approached the restaurant’s management, questioning how such an unhygienic incident could occur. The restaurant managers, however, appeared to offer no immediate resolution, and the situation quickly escalated as other patrons expressed their displeasure.

In response to the complaint, local food safety officials were notified, and an investigation into the restaurant’s food safety practices is underway. Food safety experts have highlighted the importance of maintaining proper cleanliness and hygiene standards in all food establishments, particularly in busy and popular dining spots like Rail Coach Restaurant.

Action by Food Safety Officials

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been alerted, and officials are expected to conduct a thorough inspection of the restaurant’s kitchen and food preparation areas. Such incidents have raised alarm among Hyderabad residents, who now question the safety of eating at restaurants that may not uphold the necessary cleanliness protocols.

Restaurant’s Response

As of now, the Rail Coach Restaurant has not publicly addressed the situation, and the management has not issued an official statement regarding the cockroach incident. However, food safety authorities are expected to take appropriate action if violations are found.

Public Outcry and Social Media Reactions

The incident quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with many users expressing their anger and disappointment. Social media hashtags like #RailCoachBiryaniFiasco and #CockroachInBiryani have trended locally, with customers sharing their experiences and demanding accountability.

The Importance of Food Safety in Restaurants

Incidents like these highlight the urgent need for regular inspections and stricter enforcement of food safety regulations in restaurants across the city. Experts emphasize that customers deserve to enjoy their meals without fear of contamination or unsafe practices.