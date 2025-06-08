‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Director Opens Up About His Unforgettable First Meeting with Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Director R.S. Prasanna, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, recently opened up about his first-ever meeting with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The actor not only plays the lead role in the film but is also the producer under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

R.S. Prasanna’s Unforgettable 8-Hour Meeting with Aamir Khan

Speaking with IANS, Prasanna revealed how nervous he felt before meeting Aamir Khan but soon realized the superstar’s warm and approachable nature. What was meant to be a brief discussion turned into an 8-hour meeting, which included breakfast and lunch. The director said, “Within ten minutes, I was talking to him without any fear or nervousness. He has the magic to make everyone comfortable.”

Prasanna shared that the story of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ instantly reminded him of an ideal Aamir Khan film – one that combines entertainment, humor, and sensitive storytelling. “Luckily, Aamir sir agreed, which I never believed,” he added.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ to Hit Theatres on June 20, 2025

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is scheduled for release on June 20, 2025. The film is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, promising a unique cinematic experience with Aamir Khan in the lead.