RJD to AIMIM: Skipping Elections Could Be a Bigger Contribution Against BJP

Patna: In response to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) offer to join the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha issued a carefully worded statement, suggesting that sometimes refraining from contesting elections can serve a higher political and ideological objective.

AIMIM Seeks Entry Into Opposition Alliance

The development came after AIMIM’s Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman formally wrote to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, requesting the inclusion of the party in the opposition-led Grand Alliance ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. This move marks a significant shift in AIMIM’s strategy, especially after its earlier standalone performance in the state.

“Politics Is About the Mood of the Moment,” Says Manoj Jha

Commenting on the proposal, RJD leader Manoj Jha said, “I can only say one thing to Owaisi, that often, elections have a deeper meaning, a certain mood, a consciousness that builds over time.” He emphasized that the political atmosphere created under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership is already well-defined, focusing on people-centric governance.

Highlighting Mahagathbandhan’s Agenda

Jha outlined the Mahagathbandhan’s priorities, including job creation, enhanced social security pensions, relief from electricity bills, and reforms in governance to make officials more accountable. “We have laid out a clear direction for Bihar, with special focus on youth and students,” he added.

Call to Defeat BJP’s Ideology

Jha appealed to AIMIM to consider the larger goal of defeating the BJP and its ideology. “There are moments in history when not contesting elections can also help fulfill a higher purpose. If you intend to defeat the authoritarian and hate-filled character of the BJP, then even staying out of the election race can contribute to that goal. I believe Owaisi will understand this,” he stated.

AIMIM’s Rise and Setback in Bihar

AIMIM had made a notable debut in Bihar’s 2020 Assembly elections by winning five seats in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region. However, the party suffered a major setback in June 2022 when four of its MLAs defected to the RJD, leaving Akhtarul Iman as its sole representative in the state assembly.

This outreach to join hands with the Mahagathbandhan comes in the backdrop of AIMIM’s weakened position and reflects its attempt to stay relevant in Bihar’s shifting political landscape.