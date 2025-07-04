Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Special Traffic Drive at Humayun Nagar X Road: 29 Wrong-Side Driving Cases Booked

Asif Nagar Traffic Police Station to curb wrong-side driving, a serious traffic violation that poses risks to road safety.

Mohammed Yousuf4 July 2025 - 15:07
Hyderabad: A special traffic enforcement drive was conducted at Humayun Nagar X Road near Mehdipatnam by Able-5 Madam, Delta-24 team, and staff of Asif Nagar Traffic Police Station to curb wrong-side driving, a serious traffic violation that poses risks to road safety.

29 Cases Booked for Wrong-Side Driving

During the drive, a total of 29 cases were booked against violators:

  • Two-Wheelers: 24
  • Three-Wheelers: 4
  • Four-Wheelers: 1

All violators were issued e-challans on the spot for driving on the wrong side.

Counselling Given on Road Safety

Apart from issuing challans, the police also counselled the offenders, stressing that wrong-side driving is not only illegal but also endangers human life. Officials urged commuters to follow traffic rules strictly to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

