Hyderabad: Special Traffic Drive at Humayun Nagar X Road: 29 Wrong-Side Driving Cases Booked

Hyderabad: A special traffic enforcement drive was conducted at Humayun Nagar X Road near Mehdipatnam by Able-5 Madam, Delta-24 team, and staff of Asif Nagar Traffic Police Station to curb wrong-side driving, a serious traffic violation that poses risks to road safety.

29 Cases Booked for Wrong-Side Driving

During the drive, a total of 29 cases were booked against violators:

Two-Wheelers: 24

Three-Wheelers: 4

Four-Wheelers: 1

All violators were issued e-challans on the spot for driving on the wrong side.

Counselling Given on Road Safety

Apart from issuing challans, the police also counselled the offenders, stressing that wrong-side driving is not only illegal but also endangers human life. Officials urged commuters to follow traffic rules strictly to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.