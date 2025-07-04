Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Special Traffic Drive at Humayun Nagar X Road: 29 Wrong-Side Driving Cases Booked
Hyderabad: A special traffic enforcement drive was conducted at Humayun Nagar X Road near Mehdipatnam by Able-5 Madam, Delta-24 team, and staff of Asif Nagar Traffic Police Station to curb wrong-side driving, a serious traffic violation that poses risks to road safety.
29 Cases Booked for Wrong-Side Driving
During the drive, a total of 29 cases were booked against violators:
- Two-Wheelers: 24
- Three-Wheelers: 4
- Four-Wheelers: 1
All violators were issued e-challans on the spot for driving on the wrong side.
Counselling Given on Road Safety
Apart from issuing challans, the police also counselled the offenders, stressing that wrong-side driving is not only illegal but also endangers human life. Officials urged commuters to follow traffic rules strictly to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.