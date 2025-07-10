Smartphone Usage Soars as Festive Season Set to Bring Massive Discounts in India

Hyderabad: Mobile phones have become a necessity in today’s world, with everything from government services to top-level jobs requiring connectivity. Since the entry of Jio into the telecom market, the use of smartphones has skyrocketed, especially across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Budget Smartphones in High Demand

To meet the growing demand, several brands have launched a range of affordable smartphones with modern features. Consumers now expect quality at low prices, making India one of the most competitive smartphone markets in the world.

Festive Season Offers to Begin in August

With major Indian festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, and Diwali approaching, smartphone companies are gearing up for big offers. Every festive season, brands roll out heavy discounts and promotional deals to attract buyers — and 2025 will be no different.

Counterpoint Research Predicts Big Price Drops

According to Tarun Pathak, Director at Counterpoint Research, smartphone brands are preparing for aggressive sales strategies starting August. The first half of the year saw weaker-than-expected sales, prompting brands to focus on clearing old stock.

“Smartphone makers are expected to offer discounts ranging from 25% to 50% to boost sales and clear inventory ahead of the festive rush,” said Pathak.

Massive Discounts on Popular Models Expected

From entry-level smartphones to mid-range and premium devices, discounts are expected across all segments. Online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are likely to launch exclusive sale events, along with in-store offers at offline retail outlets.