Hyderabad

Social media to play a role in I.N.D.I. A’s victory in elections: Ali

Prominent Congress leader, Shujath Ali, said social media is poised to play a significant role in securing a resounding victory for I.N.D.I.A in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Social media to play a role in I.N.D.I. A's victory in elections: Ali
Social media to play a role in I.N.D.I. A's victory in elections: Ali

Hyderabad: Prominent Congress leader, Shujath Ali, said social media is poised to play a significant role in securing a resounding victory for I.N.D.I.A in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Related Stories
Omar Abdullah lashes out at INDIA bloc, PDP
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Congress leader accuses PM of contradictory policies in food guarantee scheme
Here’s Why Nothing CEO, now ‘Carl Bhai’ on X, Urges Elon Musk to add ‘Bhai’ to his Name
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep

In a media statement here on Sunday, Ali remarked that despite the biased portrayal by mainstream media, the public will overwhelmingly support the Congress-led alliance.

He noted the unmistakable demeanour of Prime Minister Modi, suggesting a decline in the NDA’s prospects.

Ali underscored the extensive reach of Congress’s social media platforms, projecting a historic success for I.N.D.I.A. Additionally, he highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s direct engagement with the common populace as a considerable advantage for the party.

Ali urged citizens to cast their votes in favour of Congress to safeguard the nation from the divisive forces threatening the core principles of INDIA.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button