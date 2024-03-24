Social media to play a role in I.N.D.I. A’s victory in elections: Ali

Hyderabad: Prominent Congress leader, Shujath Ali, said social media is poised to play a significant role in securing a resounding victory for I.N.D.I.A in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a media statement here on Sunday, Ali remarked that despite the biased portrayal by mainstream media, the public will overwhelmingly support the Congress-led alliance.

He noted the unmistakable demeanour of Prime Minister Modi, suggesting a decline in the NDA’s prospects.

Ali underscored the extensive reach of Congress’s social media platforms, projecting a historic success for I.N.D.I.A. Additionally, he highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s direct engagement with the common populace as a considerable advantage for the party.

Ali urged citizens to cast their votes in favour of Congress to safeguard the nation from the divisive forces threatening the core principles of INDIA.