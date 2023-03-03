WhatsApp rolling out ‘Split view’ feature on Android beta

WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature called “Split view” for tablets. This feature enables users to use and view two different sections of the application simultaneously side by side.

According to WABetaInfo, typically, the chat view occupies the whole screen, and users have to go back to the chat list to open a different conversation. However, with this new feature, WhatsApp users will always have the chat list visible when they open a chat, which will allow them to manage and organize chats easily by quickly scrolling through the list without the need to exit the current chat.

The feature is now available for Android beta users after updating the app from the Play Store, and it is expected to be available to more users in the upcoming days.