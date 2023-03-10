WhatsApp rolls out 21 new emojis to select Android beta testers

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is introducing 21 new emojis to select Android beta testers. As per WABetaInfo, it is no longer required to install a different keyboard to send them from the most recent Unicode 15.0 version, as they can now be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard. Previously, these 21 new emojis were not visible in the official WhatsApp keyboard as they were still being developed, but they could be sent by using an alternative keyboard.

The report also mentioned that the addition of the new emojis resolves the issue that was causing confusion among users, who were able to receive them but couldn’t send them without using alternative methods.

The report suggests that certain users might be able to utilize the new emojis through the official WhatsApp keyboard starting from today, even on various app versions.

To enhance the likelihood of your account getting enabled to use the new emojis, it is still advised to keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version, as per the report.

According to reports, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called “silence unknown callers” that will enable users to silence calls from unknown numbers, while still displaying them in the call list and notification center.

This feature is presently in development on the WhatsApp beta version for Android.

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging application that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, make voice and video calls, share images, videos, documents, and other media files. It was founded in 2009 by Brian Acton and Jan Koum, and later acquired by Facebook Inc. in 2014. The application is available for free on Android and iOS devices and is widely used around the world for personal and business communication. It uses end-to-end encryption technology to provide secure communication between users.