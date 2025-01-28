Soha Ali Khan Seeks Blessings at Buddhist Temple with Family

Mumbai: Soha Ali Khan recently shared beautiful photos from her visit to the renowned Kiyomizu-dera temple in Japan, accompanied by her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The family trip took place at the famous Buddhist temple in Kyoto, a UNESCO World Heritage site. On Tuesday, Soha posted a few snapshots on her Instagram, showing the family exploring the temple’s serene surroundings, admiring its stunning architecture, and soaking in the picturesque views.

The family looked happy and at ease, cherishing their time together at one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks. Soha and Kunal also posed for a few joyful pictures. In the caption, Soha wrote, “Gratitude and blessings.”

Recently, Soha and Kunal celebrated a decade of marriage. They shared nostalgic photos and videos reflecting on their 10-year journey together. The Rang De Basanti actress posted a heartfelt message with a beautiful video from their wedding day, along with vacation snapshots and special moments. She captioned the post, “Ten years later… I still do, and I always will.”

Kunal, too, shared vacation photos along with a touching message for his “jaan,” Soha. He wrote, “In sunshine, in rain. In happiness, in pain, You make the cold seem warmer, and you make the odd seem sane. It would be incomplete, this journey called life, if I didn’t have you as my partner, my wife @sakpataudi. Happy 10th Anniversary, my jaan. This song was always meant for you. Even when I didn’t know you.”

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.