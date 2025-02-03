Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Transform Into ‘Rani and Raja’ for Fun Celebration

Mumbai: Power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are celebrating in style as they transform into ‘Rani and Raja,’ bringing a fun-filled vibe to their social media fans.

The actors, known for their playful personalities, shared this exciting moment on Instagram. On Monday, Zaheer posted a photo of him and Sonakshi holding ‘Rani’ and ‘Raja’ play cards. In the caption, he wrote, “Rani Tu Main Rajaaaa Let the celebrations begin #TuHaiMehulKiKiran.”

Throwback to Sydney: Sonakshi and Zaheer Share Special Moments

The couple, who celebrated the New Year 2025 in Sydney, also posted some throwback pictures from their holiday. One of the images captures them enjoying the sights of an amusement park, while another shows Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi’s cheek. A third photo features them making heart shapes with their hands.

Sonakshi shared the photos with the caption, “#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post. Last picture was @iamzahero’s idea.”

Also Read: Ahmed Khan Shares Heartwarming Anecdote About His 33-Year Friendship with Akshay Kumar

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s Marriage: A Love Story

Sonakshi and Zaheer officially registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024. The intimate civil ceremony took place at Sonakshi’s new apartment in Mumbai. Reflecting on their journey, Sonakshi posted a heartfelt message, writing, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Upcoming Film: “Tu Hai Meri Kiran”

Professionally, the couple will next appear together on the big screen in the upcoming film “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” However, the film has reportedly faced legal issues with Adlabs, who have alleged copyright infringement regarding films whose rights they own.