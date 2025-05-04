Sonu Nigam Booked for Controversial Pahalgam Remark During Bengaluru Concert

Bengaluru: Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has been booked by Bengaluru police following his controversial comments during a recent musical event, where he linked disruptive audience behavior to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The remarks have sparked outrage across Karnataka, especially among Kannada activists and local community groups.

📍 What Happened?

The incident occurred during Nigam’s live concert at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagar, Bengaluru on April 25–26. A few audience members repeatedly demanded that he sing in Kannada, which led to a heated response from the singer.

🗣️ The Remarks That Sparked Outrage

In response, Nigam stated in Hindi:

“I have been singing in Kannada even before that young man was born… But the way he shouted ‘Kannada, Kannada’ was not right. It’s because of such behavior that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen.”

This comparison to a terror attack led to backlash and an FIR being filed on May 2 by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organization. The complaint alleged Nigam’s comments were “provocative and inflammatory” and could incite linguistic tensions.

👮 Legal Action Taken

Bengaluru police registered a case against Nigam under IPC sections for promoting enmity, defamation, and hurting linguistic sentiments. The controversy has since snowballed, igniting intense public and media debate.

📲 Sonu Nigam Responds

On May 3, Sonu Nigam posted a video on Instagram defending his remarks: