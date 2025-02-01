South Korea: Fire Breaks Out at National Hangeul Museum; Firefighter Injured

Seoul: A fire broke out at the National Hangeul Museum in central Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, prompting a swift emergency response from local fire authorities, according to officials.

The blaze began on the third floor of the museum and quickly spread to the fourth floor. Construction materials stored on-site hindered firefighting efforts, complicating the response.

Emergency Response and Injuries

Within 50 minutes of the fire’s outbreak, authorities issued a Level 1 emergency alert and dispatched 140 personnel to contain the flames. One firefighter was injured after being struck by falling steel debris and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two construction workers were rescued from the building, while four others managed to evacuate safely.

Museum Closed for Expansion Work

The museum, which is currently closed to the public for expansion work, has been storing its artefacts separately to protect them from damage. As a precaution, authorities are planning to relocate the remaining artefacts to the nearby National Museum of Korea for safekeeping.

Cause of the Fire

Officials suspect that the fire may have been caused by sparks from steel-cutting operations at the construction site. A full investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Cultural Significance of the Museum

Founded in 2014, the National Hangeul Museum is dedicated to promoting the linguistic and cultural significance of the Korean writing system, Hangeul.

Government Response

Culture Minister Yu In-chon visited the fire-damaged museum and urged authorities to collaborate with the fire department for a swift and thorough response. According to the Ministry of Culture, Yu was briefed on the firefighting efforts and the extent of the damage. He also instructed museum staff and emergency responders to prioritize fire suppression and damage control in cooperation with fire authorities.