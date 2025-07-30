Telangana

Former Minister Srinivas Goud Expresses Concern Over Leopard Presence in TD Gutta and Veerannapet

Speaking to the media, he said that a leopard had recently attacked a farmer and a goat herder in Koilkonda, yet the steps taken by the Forest Department are insufficient and ineffective.

Former Minister Srinivas Goud has expressed serious concern over the continuous presence and attacks by leopards in TD Gutta and Veerannapet, suburban areas of Mahbubnagar district, and questioned the negligence of the concerned departments.

Speaking to the media, he said that a leopard had recently attacked a farmer and a goat herder in Koilkonda, yet the steps taken by the Forest Department are insufficient and ineffective. He warned that if such an unpleasant incident occurs again, the entire responsibility will lie with the relevant authorities.

Srinivas Goud further stated that there is no coordination among departments, and stressed the need for inter-departmental cooperation to take immediate and effective measures to control the leopard situation.

He also revealed that the current forest staff is inadequate, and urged that staff be brought in from other regions. If necessary, he said, the assistance of the police should also be sought.

He regretted that one of the two cages installed to trap the leopard had been relocated to another area, leaving no cages currently available locally.

According to local residents, there are two leopards in the area, and their presence has created an atmosphere of fear and panic in the rural surroundings.

Goud emphasized that it is imperative to immediately capture the leopards to reduce anxiety among the public and restore confidence. He demanded that authorities immediately mobilize a rescue team and implement sustainable security measures to prevent wild animals from entering human settlements in the future.

