SS Rajamouli Unveils India’s First Dolby-Certified Postproduction Facility at Annapurna Studios

A Milestone for Indian Cinema

Mumbai: Nagarjuna’s iconic Annapurna Studios has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by launching India’s first Dolby-certified postproduction facility for cinema and home.

This state-of-the-art facility was unveiled by celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his magnum opus Baahubali. The Vice Chairman of Annapurna Studios, Nagarjuna, was also present at the ceremony.

This Dolby-certified facility aims to revolutionize the cinematic experience in India, enhancing the quality and precision of film production.

SS Rajamouli Expresses His Excitement

SS Rajamouli shared his joy at the launch, saying:

“During the time of RRR, when we wanted to grade the film in Dolby Vision, we had to travel all the way to Germany. It was a bit disheartening that I couldn’t experience my film in Dolby Vision within my own country. But today, I’m thrilled to see a Dolby Vision grading facility right here at Annapurna Studios.”

He further added:

“Even more exciting is the fact that, by the time my next film releases, there will be multiple Dolby Cinema across India. Watching a film in Dolby Vision is an entirely different experience—the crystal-clear clarity and the way it enhances the nuances of every frame take storytelling to a whole new level. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it!”

Nagarjuna Highlights Annapurna Studios’ Innovation

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman of Annapurna Studios, Nagarjuna, emphasized the studio’s dedication to innovation:

“From being a pioneer in virtual production to now housing the country’s first Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home, the attempt has always been to put Indian films on the map. As Annapurna Studios celebrates its 50th year, this collaboration with Dolby is a testament to that vision. At Annapurna, our legacy has been to embrace change and innovation, and this is another step forward in that journey.”

Supriya Yarlagadda on Game-Changing Technology

ED of Annapurna Studios, Supriya Yarlagadda, highlighted the impact of this new facility:

“With Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home, we are introducing a game-changing technology that will redefine how films are created and experienced in India. We aim to empower filmmakers to tell their stories with unparalleled precision and impact.”

Special Screening of RRR in Dolby Vision

The event also featured an exclusive screening of scenes from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has now become the first-ever Indian film to be released in Dolby Cinema, setting a new benchmark for Indian films globally.