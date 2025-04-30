Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE and BSE Remain Close on May 1? Here’s details

If you are a stock market trader or investor, take note that Thursday, May 1, 2025, will be a stock market holiday in India. According to the official holiday calendars of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there will be no trading activity in the following segments:

Equity

Equity Derivatives

Currency Derivatives

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

This closure marks the observance of Maharashtra Day, a significant public holiday in the state, which also coincides with Labour Day celebrated across the country.

Why Are Markets Closed on May 1?

The financial capital of India, Mumbai, celebrates Maharashtra Day on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1960. The day is marked with parades, official ceremonies, and cultural programs. It is also Labour Day, making it a dual-observance holiday leading to a nationwide stock market closure.

When Will Stock Market Trading Resume?

The stock markets will reopen on Friday, May 2, for regular trading. However, markets will once again remain shut over the weekend (May 3–4) due to the regular Saturday and Sunday closure. Full trading operations will resume on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

In addition to the May 1 holiday, here are other key NSE and BSE holidays in 2025:

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day

– Independence Day August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

– Ganesh Chaturthi October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti

– Gandhi Jayanti October 21–22 (Tuesday–Wednesday) – Diwali (Balipratipada & Lakshmi Pujan)

– Diwali (Balipratipada & Lakshmi Pujan) November 5 (Wednesday) – Prakash Guruparva

– Prakash Guruparva December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas

Investors are advised to plan their trading strategies accordingly and be mindful of these market closures.