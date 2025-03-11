Study Reveals Only Seven Countries Meet WHO Air Quality Standards

A shocking air quality report has revealed that nearly every country in the world is breathing air that is dirtier than recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a new study by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, only seven countries met the WHO’s PM2.5 pollution guidelines in 2024.

Only Seven Countries Have Safe Air Quality

The cleanest air was found in Australia, New Zealand, Estonia, Iceland, and a few small island nations. These countries maintained a PM2.5 level below 5µg per cubic meter, the safe limit set by WHO.

In contrast, the most polluted countries were:

Chad

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Democratic Republic of the Congo

India

PM2.5 pollution in these countries was found to be at least 10 times higher than the recommended levels, with Chad recording 18 times the limit, making it the most polluted nation in 2024.

How Dangerous Is Air Pollution?

PM2.5 particles are tiny toxic pollutants that are small enough to enter the bloodstream and damage organs. According to health experts:

Air pollution is the second leading cause of death globally , after high blood pressure .

, after . There is no safe level of PM2.5 exposure , but reducing pollution could save millions of lives annually .

, but reducing pollution could . Long-term exposure can lead to lung disease, heart conditions, and early mortality.

“Air pollution doesn’t kill us immediately – it takes decades for the impact to show,” said Frank Hammes, CEO of IQAir.

India & China Show Improvement in Air Quality

Despite being one of the most polluted countries, India’s air quality improved by 7% between 2023 and 2024. The country remains home to six of the world’s ten most polluted cities, but pollution levels are slowly declining.

China also saw a long-term improvement, with PM2.5 pollution levels dropping by almost 50% from 2013 to 2020.

Europe’s Most Polluted City

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, was ranked the most polluted city in Europe for the second consecutive year, with PM2.5 levels similar to Beijing.

Disparities in Air Quality Monitoring

The report highlighted gaps in global air pollution monitoring, especially in Africa and West Asia, where many countries lack air quality tracking stations.

In wealthier nations , real-time data from government-run monitoring systems ensures timely policy responses.

, real-time data from ensures timely policy responses. Poorer countries, however, often lack access to reliable air quality data, leading to delays in implementing pollution control measures.

How to Reduce Air Pollution?

Experts recommend several key strategies to combat rising air pollution levels, including:

Investing in renewable energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Expanding public transport and promoting cycling and walking infrastructure .

and promoting . Banning the burning of crop waste, a major contributor to PM2.5 levels.

Final Thoughts: A Global Call for Action

With 99% of the global population breathing toxic air, urgent action is needed to tackle rising pollution levels. Governments worldwide must implement stronger policies to improve air quality and protect public health.