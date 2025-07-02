Subhash Ghai Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Bollywood Legends & FTII Batchmates

Mumbai: Legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate his enduring friendship with top Bollywood directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and David Dhawan. Sharing a heartfelt post and a nostalgic collage, Ghai reflected on the strong bond the four share, rooted in their early years as students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Subhash Ghai Reflects on Film Industry Journey with FTII Friends

In his post, Ghai highlighted how their diverse career paths began with the same foundation—education at FTII. Despite studying different disciplines, such as acting, editing, and direction, the group thrived and sustained successful careers for over three decades in Bollywood.

“We studied for two years at our mother institute — Film Institute of India — but in different courses. Yet, we grew in our own excellence in movies,” Ghai wrote. Also Read: Goat Sacrifice in Telangana Temple Causes Public Anger; Police Start Investigation

The veteran director emphasized that real learning goes beyond classrooms, and credited life experiences as essential for growth—a principle he also applies in his own film school, Whistling Woods International.

Ghai Announces New Film Starring Riteish Deshmukh

Recently, Subhash Ghai also made headlines with the announcement of his upcoming film under the Mukta Arts banner. Breaking his directorial sabbatical, Ghai revealed that Riteish Deshmukh would play the lead role. In a playful Instagram post, he teased the actor’s look from Apna Sapna Money Money, sparking curiosity about the film’s concept.