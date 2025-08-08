Supreme Court grants bail to former BJP MLA in jail for 8 years in murder case

New Delhi/Dhanbad (Jharkhand): The Supreme Court has granted bail to former BJP MLA from Jharkhand’s Jharia, Sanjeev Singh, who was in jail for eight years on charges of murdering his cousin and then Deputy Mayor of Dhanbad, Neeraj Singh.

Sanjeev Singh, the husband of Jharia’s current BJP MLA Ragini Singh, had appealed to the apex court after his bail plea was rejected by the lower court and the Jharkhand High Court.

His advocate Mohammad Javed said that the division bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, Justice Vinod Chandran, and Justice N.B. Anjaria granted bail while hearing the petition on Friday.

Also Read: Police discover 343 kg of illicit drugs in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan

Advocate Sunny Chaudhary presented arguments on behalf of Sanjeev Singh in the court.

Neeraj Singh was murdered in broad daylight in the Steel Gate area of Dhanbad on March 22, 2017.

The attackers climbed onto the bonnet of his SUV and fired on him indiscriminately. Neeraj Singh was hit by 25 bullets in his body.

In this attack, his personal bodyguard Munna Tiwari, driver Ghaltu, and close associate Ashok Yadav also died on the spot.

According to the police, Neeraj Singh was returning to his residence that day. As soon as the car slowed down on the speed breaker near the steel gate, the criminals fired about 100 rounds from three directions. The bodyguard was hit by 67 bullets.

After this incident, an FIR was lodged against Pintu Singh, Manish Singh, Mahant Pandey, Gaya Pratap Singh, and others on the written complaint of Neeraj’s brother, Abhishek Singh, at Saraidhela police station in Dhanbad.

During the investigation, the police arrested Sanjeev Singh on April 11, 2017, making him the main accused. Apart from him, a charge sheet was also filed against five others.

At present, the case is pending in the lower court, and the trial is going on.

After this decision of the Supreme Court, the way has been cleared for Sanjeev Singh to come out of jail.

The trial against him will continue in the lower court.