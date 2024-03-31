Middle East
Swearing-in ceremony of new Palestinian gov’t to take place on Sunday
A new Palestinian government led by newly appointed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa will be sworn in on Sunday.
Mustafa presented the new cabinet and its work program to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on March 28. Abbas then signed a decree on the approval of the new government.
Abbas appointed Mustafa as the prime minister in mid-March.