Syrian Conflict: Over 280,000 People Displaced

Damascus: Ongoing fighting between the Syrian Armed Forces and the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has forced more than 280,000 people to flee their homes in the northwest regions of Syria.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) stated on Thursday that the displacement of over 280,000 people from war-torn areas has worsened the suffering that has lasted for years.

WFP is providing food to these families but has emphasized the urgent need for additional aid to meet the increasing demands.

The organization also mentioned that it is continuing negotiations for secure supply corridors to reach all people in need.

The conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front in Russia) and several other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the northern parts of Idlib, towards the cities of Hama and Hlaf.

On December 1, the Syrian military announced that they had stopped the progress of the militants in Hama and launched a counter-offensive, retaking control of several towns previously held by the militants.