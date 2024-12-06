Bangladesh Recalls Diplomats from Kolkata and Agartala

Dhaka: Bangladesh has recalled the heads of its diplomatic missions in Kolkata and Agartala following an alleged attack last week.

According to the local newspaper Prothom Alo, a senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the head of the Kolkata mission returned to Dhaka on Thursday.

The Assistant High Commissioner posted in Tripura is also expected to return soon.

The official added that Bangladesh’s Acting Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Shikdar Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, and the Assistant High Commissioner in Tripura, Arif Rahman, were instructed to return to Dhaka immediately on Tuesday.

After returning from Kolkata, Mr. Rahman met with Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the situation in Kolkata.

The incident occurred on Monday when supporters of several Hindutva groups, including the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, protested at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

They demanded the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested in Bangladesh, and raised concerns about alleged attacks on minorities in the country.

India expressed deep regret over the incident in Agartala and has increased security at all Bangladeshi mission offices in India.