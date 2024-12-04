Bangladesh to import 50,000 tonnes of rice from India

Dhaka: Bangladesh is set to import 50,000 tonnes of rice from India, a top official said on Wednesday.

The cabinet committee on public purchase approved the proposal during the day, the Finance Adviser of Bangladesh’s Interim Government Salehuddin Ahmed said.

The decision comes at a time when diplomatic ties between the two neighbours have witnessed “a war of words” following protests and counter-protests over the alleged ill-treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Under the plan, 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati boiled rice will be imported from India at USD 467.7 per tonne, while 1 lakh tonnes of white rice will be imported from Myanmar at USD 515 per tonne.

Salehuddin Ahmed said politics would not influence trade and commercial issues with India.

Responding to media queries, he said the Interim Government would prioritise competitive rates in imports rather than political ties.

“We will import from countries that offer competitive prices, ensure timely delivery, and maintain quality standards, whether that is India or any other country,” he said.

“We are in discussions with India, Myanmar, and even Vietnam, and politics will not interfere in these matters,” he added, according to the report.