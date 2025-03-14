Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion is a Way of Expressing My Strong Feelings

New Delhi: For actress Tamannaah Bhatia, fashion has become a powerful medium to express her emotions and personal beliefs. Speaking to IANS, Tamannaah shared her thoughts on fashion and its significance in her life.

Fashion as a Medium of Self-Expression

Tamannaah, who recently walked the runway for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour as a muse for the label Bloni, explained, “Fashion has become almost a way of putting out what I am very strongly feeling in terms of how I want to express myself—my ideas about myself, my ideas about society, and my ideas about how I would like to be.”

She emphasized that fashion is not just about clothes but a personal tool for self-expression. “Fashion has always been a medium for me to express that, and it’s actually been very empowering for me to constantly have that medium to be able to channel it, apart from me being a performer and actor for the past 20 years,” she added.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Upcoming Film: “Odela 2”

Tamannaah will next be seen in Odela 2, a supernatural thriller that promises to take the audience into a world filled with fantasy and spiritual elements. Talking about the film, directed by Ashok Teja, she described it as “a fantasy movie with a supernatural backdrop and a slight spiritual tone.” She added that the film’s fantastical elements make it a unique theatrical experience.

A Love for Larger-than-Life Cinema

The actress also shared her love for movies that transport viewers into a different world. “I enjoy that kind of cinema because, growing up, I loved films that were larger-than-life and took you into a different world,” she said. Tamannaah also revealed that Odela 2 was filmed in Kashi, making it an even more special project for her.

The film also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, along with Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.