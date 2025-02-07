Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Custodial Death in Muzaffarpur

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar’s Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has strongly criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged custodial death of a youth at Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur district.

The incident has sparked political outrage, with opposition leaders holding the Bihar government accountable for the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Strong Criticism Against Nitish Kumar

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tejashwi Yadav accused the Bihar administration of allowing police brutality and custodial killings to become the norm.

“A youth has been murdered inside the lock-up of Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur. In Bihar, government-backed and government-protected criminals and police officials are responsible for the murder of common citizens. The police have turned into predators instead of protectors,” Tejashwi wrote.

Tejashwi further alleged that CM Nitish Kumar is oblivious to the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. He accused the state government of failing to curb crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, and extortion.

“The Chief Minister has lost control over governance. The real authority is running the state from behind the scenes, with ‘DK Boss’ acting as the ‘Super CM’ of Bihar,” he claimed.

Rohini Acharya Joins in Criticism

Joining her brother in the attack, Tejashwi’s sister, Rohini Acharya, also slammed the Bihar government and state police. Expressing her outrage on social media, she criticized the alleged rise in police atrocities.

“The police under Nitish Kumar’s unbridled government are crossing all limits. In the last few days, multiple disturbing and shameful incidents of police brutality have come to light. Those who are supposed to uphold law and order are fearlessly breaking the law,” she posted.

Acharya further alleged that the Chief Minister’s priority is not governance but clinging to power through self-promotion.

“The reality is that Bihar’s law and order are not even on the priority list of the Chief Minister, who also serves as the state’s Home Minister. He is only concerned about staying in power and indulging in self-praise while the lawbreakers rule the streets,” she said.

Public Outrage Over Custodial Death

The controversy erupted after a 35-year-old man, identified as Shivam Kumar Jha, was found dead inside the lock-up of Kanti police station under mysterious circumstances.

According to sources, Jha was arrested for an undisclosed reason and was in police custody when he was allegedly found hanging. The police claimed it was a case of suicide, but the family and locals suspect foul play and have accused the police of custodial murder.

Government’s Response and Disciplinary Actions

Following public outrage and political pressure, the Bihar government suspended three police officials, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kanti police station.

Senior police officials have assured an impartial inquiry into the incident. However, opposition leaders and human rights activists are demanding a judicial probe, arguing that internal investigations will only protect the guilty officers.

Rise in Custodial Deaths and Law and Order Concerns in Bihar

The custodial death in Muzaffarpur is not an isolated incident. Reports indicate a rising trend of police excesses, custodial torture, and deaths in Bihar, raising concerns over the accountability of law enforcement agencies.

Political analysts believe that the Nitish Kumar-led administration is under growing pressure to address governance issues, particularly as Bihar gears up for upcoming elections. The opposition, led by Tejashwi Yadav, has been vocal about exposing the failures of the ruling alliance and is using such incidents to attack the government’s credibility.