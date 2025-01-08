Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes CM Nitish Kumar for Failing Youth and Worsening Bihar’s Conditions

Patna: Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.

He accused the state’s leader of being “tired” and overly reliant on retired officials to govern Bihar, while claiming that the CM’s actions have turned the hopes of youth into “disappointments.”

In a statement shared on social media, Yadav described Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra, which is meant to highlight the government’s achievements, as the “Durgati Yatra” (a journey of destruction).

He criticized the state government for spending a massive Rs 225.78 crore on advertising these campaigns, which he labeled as nothing more than empty promises. Yadav alleged that the administration is squandering funds on fake campaigns, rather than focusing on the real issues plaguing the state.

Allegations of Administrative Failures and Infrastructure Deterioration

Yadav further attacked the state government, accusing it of pushing Bihar deeper into poverty and despair. He claimed that the current administration has done little to address Bihar’s pressing issues, and instead, has only worsened conditions across various sectors.

One of Yadav’s key points of criticism was the administration’s failure to maintain Bihar’s infrastructure. He pointed out that numerous bridges had collapsed in a single monsoon season, reflecting the government’s incompetence in planning and governance. According to Yadav, such incidents highlight the serious mismanagement of resources and public welfare.

Rampant Corruption and Education System Failures

Tejashwi Yadav also took aim at Bihar’s education system, claiming that rampant corruption in the form of exam paper leaks has plagued the state for the last two decades. This, he argued, has eroded the trust of the youth in the system, exacerbating Bihar’s employment crisis.

Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to address these issues, leaving the youth without opportunities and adding to the state’s unemployment woes.

Economic Decline and Poverty in Bihar

The RJD leader further criticized the state government’s economic policies, asserting that rising inflation and a collapsing business environment have put immense strain on both small and large businesses in Bihar. Yadav accused Nitish Kumar’s leadership of worsening the economic conditions, claiming that Bihar now leads the country in poverty, unemployment, corruption, and migration.

Yadav’s remarks come in the context of CM Nitish Kumar’s ongoing Pragati Yatra, which he has promoted as an effort to showcase the government’s development work. However, Yadav and other opposition leaders have repeatedly questioned the true effectiveness of these initiatives, dismissing them as mere eyewash.

As Bihar prepares for future elections, Tejashwi Yadav’s critique of the Nitish Kumar government is likely to resonate with voters who have been frustrated by the state’s ongoing challenges. Political observers are closely watching these developments, as they reflect deeper dissatisfaction among key segments of Bihar’s population.