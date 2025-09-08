Telangana Announces 13-Day Dussehra School Holidays from September 21 to October 3, 2025
Telangana schools to close for 13 days for Dussehra and Bathukamma festivals. Check holiday schedules, reopening dates, and exam plans for 2025.
Hyderabad, September 2025: Telangana schools will observe a 13-day Dussehra holiday from September 21 to October 3, 2025, the longest break among Indian states. The extended period accommodates both Dussehra and the state-specific Bathukamma festival, allowing students ample time for cultural celebrations and family activities.
Holiday Schedule and Reopening
Schools will reopen on October 4, 2025 (Saturday), though students opting to skip Saturday classes can extend their break until October 6 (Monday). Junior colleges in Telangana will follow a shorter 8-day holiday from September 28 to October 5, resuming classes on October 6.
Academic Requirements
All schools must complete Formative Assessment (FA-2) examinations prior to the holiday period. Post-break, Summative Assessment (SA-1) examinations are scheduled from October 24 to October 31, with results declared by November 6, 2025.
Regional Variations
- Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka: 9-day holidays (September 24–October 2).
- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh: Single-day holiday on October 2.
- West Bengal: Durga Puja holidays from September 29 to October 2.
- CBSE Schools: Nationwide framework with holidays from October 2 to October 13.
Festival Significance
Dussehra (October 2) coincides with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Telangana’s holidays also incorporate the Bathukamma festival (September 21–30), a floral celebration dedicated to Goddess Gauri.