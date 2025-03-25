Telangana: Activists Demand Reallocation of Rs. 70 Crore Iftar Funds for Minority Welfare

Telangana: Prominent activists, citizens, and representatives from several non-governmental organizations have called on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to cancel the lavish Rs. 70 crore allocation for the state-sponsored Iftar and Christmas feast. The activists are urging the government to instead reallocate these funds towards welfare schemes focused on improving the lives of minorities in the state.

The controversial allocation for the Iftar and Christmas celebrations has drawn significant backlash, with critics arguing that the money would be better spent addressing issues that affect minority communities in the state, such as education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Activists Demand Reallocation of Funds to Welfare Schemes

According to various activists, the Rs. 70 crore could make a substantial difference if invested in long-term programs that provide tangible benefits for minority communities. They suggest that the funds could be used to provide scholarships, healthcare services, and skill development initiatives aimed at uplifting economically disadvantaged minority groups.

“We believe that the state’s priority should be the welfare of its people, particularly those who are in dire need of support. This lavish spending on Iftar parties could be better utilized to improve the standard of living for minorities,” said one of the prominent activists leading the petition.

The call for reallocation has sparked a debate about the role of government spending in addressing the needs of vulnerable communities. While some defend the Iftar and Christmas events as important cultural and social initiatives, many activists see the funds as better suited for schemes that provide lasting support.

Reallocation Could Benefit Minority Communities

Minority welfare programs, including scholarships, affordable healthcare, and employment schemes, have long been areas of concern for civil rights organizations in Telangana. Critics argue that diverting funds toward these initiatives would have a far-reaching impact and would align better with the state’s promise to uplift disadvantaged communities.

The ongoing debate reflects growing concerns about government spending priorities, with calls for increased transparency and accountability in how public funds are allocated.

With the Telangana state elections on the horizon, the call for reallocating the Iftar party funds has become a major talking point. Whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will heed the activists’ demands remains to be seen, but this issue highlights the ongoing discourse surrounding the allocation of state resources and the most effective ways to support vulnerable communities.