Telangana Approves 700-Acre Land Acquisition for Adilabad Regional Airport Project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken a major step toward strengthening regional air connectivity by approving the acquisition of 700 acres of land for the development of a new airport in Adilabad. The move follows a positive feasibility report from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), paving the way for the project to move into its implementation phase.

According to official sources, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj has issued formal orders authorizing the Adilabad District Collector to begin the land acquisition process. The airport is planned as a Joint User Airfield, with both civil and limited defense operations envisioned. Coordination between the state government, the AAI, and the civil aviation authorities will be ensured at every stage of development.

The AAI’s techno-economic feasibility study confirmed that Adilabad is a suitable location for an airport, considering its geographical advantage and growing economic potential. The project is also part of the state’s broader plan to develop six regional airports to enhance intra-state and interstate air connectivity.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy described the decision as a “transformational step” for North Telangana. He said the Adilabad airport would boost trade, tourism, industrial growth, and emergency services, while also opening new avenues for regional investment.

“The government is committed to balanced regional development. With this project, Adilabad will soon find its place on the country’s aviation map,” the minister stated.

Once the acquisition is complete, central and state-level officials will jointly oversee the execution of the project to ensure timely completion and operational readiness.